Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.77 and last traded at $27.71. Approximately 27,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,090,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Cassava Sciences Trading Up 10.2 %
The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $8,797,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,144,000 after purchasing an additional 77,830 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 54,207 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,775,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
