Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 80 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.00). 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 22,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84 ($1.01).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 97.20. The company has a market capitalization of £152.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58.

Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. It holds investments in public and private companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

