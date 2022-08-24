CBC.network Hits Market Cap of $1.50 Million (CBC)

CBC.network (CBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One CBC.network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CBC.network has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. CBC.network has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $128,413.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CBC.network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,423.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003793 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00128615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033338 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00076709 BTC.

About CBC.network

CBC.network is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin.

CBC.network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBC.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CBC.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBC.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.