CELEBPLUS Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.41 Million (CELEB)

CELEBPLUS (CELEB) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. CELEBPLUS has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of CELEBPLUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CELEBPLUS has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One CELEBPLUS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CELEBPLUS alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,726.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003841 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00128662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033527 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00075191 BTC.

CELEBPLUS Coin Profile

CELEBPLUS (CELEB) is a coin. Its launch date was June 24th, 2020. CELEBPLUS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,833,332 coins.

Buying and Selling CELEBPLUS

According to CryptoCompare, “Celeb Plus aims at a decentralized platform that enables reasonable consensus on rewards by directly connecting the members of the ecosystem, brands and celebs, through the blockchain technology and maximizes the efficiency to allow for reasonable spending of advertising expenses by recording activity data on the blocks and measuring contributions of each actor based on the credible data. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Celeb Plus aims at a decentralized platform that enables reasonable consensus on rewards by directly connecting the members of the ecosystem, brands and celebs, through the blockchain technology and maximizes the efficiency to allow for reasonable spending of advertising expenses by recording activity data on the blocks and measuring contributions of each actor based on the credible data. "

