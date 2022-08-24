Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.81

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.81 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.01 ($0.06). Chamberlin shares last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06), with a volume of 19,602 shares changing hands.

Chamberlin Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £5.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Insider Activity

In other Chamberlin news, insider Keith Butler-Wheelhouse acquired 426,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £21,325 ($25,767.28). In other news, insider Keith Butler-Wheelhouse bought 426,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £21,325 ($25,767.28). Also, insider Trevor Brown acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($60,415.66). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,476,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,382,500 in the last 90 days.

Chamberlin Company Profile

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

