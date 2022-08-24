Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) Financial Comparison

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Charlie’s and Charlie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Charlie's alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $21.50 million 0.87 $4.81 million N/A N/A Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.05 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

This table compares Charlie’s and Charlie’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Charlie’s has higher revenue and earnings than Charlie’s.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s 19.32% 185.70% 59.60% Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.3% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Charlie’s has a beta of 4.59, meaning that its stock price is 359% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, meaning that its stock price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Charlie’s beats Charlie’s on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charlie’s

(Get Rating)

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes nicotine-based vapor products in the United States and internationally. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Charlie’s

(Get Rating)

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Charlie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.