Chase (NYSE:CCF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Chase Stock Performance

CCF stock opened at $93.01 on Friday. Chase has a 52 week low of $74.36 and a 52 week high of $119.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.01. The company has a market cap of $880.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $88.62 million for the quarter.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.