Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.97

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.97 and traded as high as C$8.64. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$8.57, with a volume of 286,155 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares set a C$11.00 price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.75.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -4.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.98.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Dividend
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
Further Reading
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.