Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.97

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.97 and traded as high as C$8.64. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$8.57, with a volume of 286,155 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares set a C$11.00 price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.75.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -4.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.98.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Dividend

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -30.49%.

(Get Rating)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.