Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.38

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.38 and traded as high as C$13.10. Chesswood Group shares last traded at C$12.97, with a volume of 5,241 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Chesswood Group from C$24.25 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.46. The stock has a market cap of C$231.66 million and a P/E ratio of 9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 948.35, a quick ratio of 32.85 and a current ratio of 34.78.

Chesswood Group ( TSE:CHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$68.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Chesswood Group Limited will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other news, insider Comrev Investments Limited purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.11 per share, with a total value of C$107,515.94. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,962,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,731,514.57. In related news, insider Comrev Investments Limited bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.11 per share, with a total value of C$107,515.94. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,962,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,731,514.57. Also, Director Robert Day sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$41,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$466,484. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $138,292 and sold 5,600 shares valued at $76,751.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

