Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $161.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,752,388. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.67. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $316.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,971 shares of company stock worth $7,537,566. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.