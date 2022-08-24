Chihuahua (HUAHUA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $155,995.00

Chihuahua (HUAHUA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Chihuahua coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Chihuahua has a market cap of $12.64 million and $155,995.00 worth of Chihuahua was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chihuahua has traded 11% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002129 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00761107 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016149 BTC.
Chihuahua Profile
Chihuahua’s total supply is 103,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,549,862,103 coins. Chihuahua’s official Twitter account is @chihuahuamoney.
Chihuahua Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Chihuahua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chihuahua and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.