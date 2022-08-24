Chiliz Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $693.54 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,529.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003804 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00128952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033572 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00078122 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,386,953 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

