China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.98

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

China BlueChemical Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97.

China BlueChemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.9842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st.

About China BlueChemical

China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.

