Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) COO Sells $136,992.09 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Maria Martinez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,842,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,376,031. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

