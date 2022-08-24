Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Holdings Lessened by ACT Capital Management LLC

ACT Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,458,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the quarter. Clearside Biomedical comprises approximately 6.0% of ACT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ACT Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.09% of Clearside Biomedical worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLSD remained flat at $1.49 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,114. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

CLSD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

