Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day moving average is $73.72.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
