Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 495 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE NSC opened at $258.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.67 and its 200 day moving average is $252.13.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

