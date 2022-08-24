Comparing Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) and GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF)

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Rating) and Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Valens’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get GLG Life Tech alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLG Life Tech $8.63 million 0.31 -$18.91 million ($0.51) -0.14 Valens $62.37 million 2.09 -$39.11 million N/A N/A

GLG Life Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valens.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLG Life Tech -236.61% N/A -104.33% Valens N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Valens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.8% of Valens shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GLG Life Tech and Valens, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Valens 1 1 1 0 2.00

Valens has a consensus price target of $2.07, suggesting a potential upside of 152.12%. Given Valens’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valens is more favorable than GLG Life Tech.

Summary

Valens beats GLG Life Tech on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLG Life Tech

(Get Rating)

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry. The company was formerly known as GLG Life Tech Limited and changed its name to GLG Life Tech Corporation in March 2007. GLG Life Tech Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About Valens

(Get Rating)

The Valens Company Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products. In addition, it offers CO2, ethanol, hydrocarbon, solvent-less and terpene extraction, analytical testing, formulation, product development, and custom manufacturing services. The company was formerly known as Valens Groworks Corp. and changed its name to The Valens Company Inc. in June 2020. The Valens Company Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.