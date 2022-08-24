Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $379.16 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCSI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:CCSI traded up 2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 56.03. The stock had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,761. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a fifty-two week low of 34.81 and a fifty-two week high of 69.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is 50.15 and its 200 day moving average is 52.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Consensus Cloud Solutions

Institutional Trading of Consensus Cloud Solutions

In related news, Director Elaine Healy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 38.52 per share, for a total transaction of 38,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 38,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Featured Stories

