Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.7 %

ED traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.70. 10,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,693. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $101.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

