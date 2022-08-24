Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.35

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.35 and traded as high as $16.14. Consolidated Water shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 190,537 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CWCO. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Consolidated Water Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Consolidated Water

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

In related news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 5,309 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $76,290.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,282.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Water

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 21,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Stories

