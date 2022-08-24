Costco Wholesale Co.’s Same-Store Sales Numbers Beat Expectations (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) same-store sales increased by 10% in the month of July. Costco Wholesale’s shares climbed by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $542.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $511.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

