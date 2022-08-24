Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives $35.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

CUZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Price Performance

CUZ opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,454,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3,579.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 194,400 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 786.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.