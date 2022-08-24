CPChain (CPC) Trading 15.8% Lower Over Last Week

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One CPChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $87,907.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CPChain has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CPChain

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CPChain

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

