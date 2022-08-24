Creditcoin (CTC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.41 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $77.49 million and $3.41 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,518.03 or 0.99873607 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00057294 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004600 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001277 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00026799 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001260 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.
Creditcoin Profile
Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Creditcoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
