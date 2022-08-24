Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $270.01

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 270.01 ($3.26) and traded as low as GBX 253.78 ($3.07). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 257 ($3.11), with a volume of 328,813 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 416 ($5.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.71) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 408 ($4.93).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Crest Nicholson Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 259.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 269.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £633.57 million and a PE ratio of -1,235.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Crest Nicholson Cuts Dividend

About Crest Nicholson

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is currently -68.00%.

(Get Rating)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.