Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $270.01

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 270.01 ($3.26) and traded as low as GBX 253.78 ($3.07). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 257 ($3.11), with a volume of 328,813 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 416 ($5.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.71) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 408 ($4.93).
Crest Nicholson Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 259.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 269.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £633.57 million and a PE ratio of -1,235.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Crest Nicholson Cuts Dividend
About Crest Nicholson
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
