Critical Analysis: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

13.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 13.26% 5.36% 0.26% Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 16.86% 6.84% 0.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group $54.12 billion 1.23 $10.06 billion $0.59 8.93 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group $36.62 billion 1.14 $4.54 billion $0.93 6.54

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group beats Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments. The company offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers. It also provides M&As and real estate-related services; digital-based financial services; credit cards; and trust banking and securities products and services, as well as engages in the lending, fund settlement, and foreign exchange businesses. In addition, it offers corporate, investment, and transaction banking services for large corporate and financial institutions; asset management and administration services for corporations and pension funds; loans, deposits, fund transfers, and investments services for retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, as well as corporate customers; fixed income instruments, currencies, equities, and other investment products; originates and distributes of financial products; and provides treasury services. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit. The Wholesale Business Unit segment offers financing, investment management, risk hedging, and settlement services, as well as financial solutions related to mergers and acquisition, and other advisory services primarily for large, mid, and small-sized corporate clients; various leasing services, including equipment, and operating and leveraged leasing; and digital services, such as robotic process automation and electronic contract services. The Retail Business Unit segment offers wealth management, settlement, consumer finance, and housing loan products and services, as well as business and asset succession services to high-net-worth customers. The Global Business Unit segment offers loans, deposits, clearing services, trade finance, project finance, loan syndication, derivatives, and cash management services; underwriting services; and leasing services related to the construction machinery, transportation equipment, industrial machinery, medical equipment, and aircraft leasing. The Global Markets Business Unit segment offers solutions through foreign exchange products, derivatives, bonds, stocks, and other marketable financial products. It also undertakes asset liability management operations. The company also offers credit card, internet banking, system development and engineering, data processing, management consulting and economic research, and investment advisory and investment trust management services. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

