CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 42,202 shares.The stock last traded at $21.71 and had previously closed at $20.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $823.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.29 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 73.25% and a net margin of 0.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 203.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAPL. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 71,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 77.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 4.5% in the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

