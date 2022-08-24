Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 7,040 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Kroger by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Kroger by 144.2% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 46.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KR stock opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

