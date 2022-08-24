Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,660 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 311,009 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $88,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 91,354 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $258.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.10.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

