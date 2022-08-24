Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $816,519,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,397,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $463,446,000 after purchasing an additional 371,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 434.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 318,631 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,208,000 after purchasing an additional 259,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $209.14 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.40. The firm has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

