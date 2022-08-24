Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $173.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.77. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

