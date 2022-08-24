Crown (CRW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,913.00

Crown (CRW) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $533,114.36 and $3,913.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crown has traded 64.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,689.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00616020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00258863 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00020210 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,345,238 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crown

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

