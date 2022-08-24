Crypterium Achieves Market Cap of $11.98 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, Crypterium has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $11.98 million and $487,279.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,580.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003832 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00128794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00033584 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00075397 BTC.

About Crypterium

Crypterium is a coin. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,106,742 coins and its circulating supply is 81,109,191 coins. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

