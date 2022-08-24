CUBE One Day Volume Reaches $118,202.00 (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, CUBE has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. CUBE has a total market capitalization of $38.33 million and approximately $118,202.00 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUBE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0639 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CUBE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,707.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003822 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00128561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033560 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00075533 BTC.

CUBE Profile

CUBE (CRYPTO:ITAMCUBE) is a coin. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for CUBE is cubeint.io. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel.

CUBE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.