Cubiex Power Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (CBIX-P)

Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, Cubiex Power has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Cubiex Power has a total market cap of $3,244.94 and approximately $161.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cubiex Power coin can currently be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00769238 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016073 BTC.

About Cubiex Power

Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports.

Cubiex Power Coin Trading

