DA Davidson Comments on Core Scientific, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Core Scientific in a research note issued on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Core Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CORZ. B. Riley cut their price target on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 7.73.

CORZ opened at 2.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of 5.15. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of 1.40 and a fifty-two week high of 14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORZ. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,251,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Core Scientific by 445.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $26,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $25,373,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $4,341,000.

In other news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 1,124,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.65, for a total value of 4,103,136.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,909,445 shares in the company, valued at 127,419,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock worth $7,303,137. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

