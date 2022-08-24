Dai Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Dai coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion and $439.43 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dai

DAI is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,966,157,747 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Dai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

