DAOventures Achieves Market Capitalization of $173,890.62 (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $173,890.62 and approximately $45.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00008909 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000774 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000801 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures.

Buying and Selling DAOventures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.