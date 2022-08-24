David A. Glazer Sells 26,171 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 26,372,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,977,336. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 51,588 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 368.9% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 469,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after buying an additional 369,083 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 140,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

