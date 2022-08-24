DECOIN (DTEP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $539.00

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 24th. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and $539.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DECOIN has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0784 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
DECOIN Coin Profile
DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 80,196,936 coins and its circulating supply is 56,812,933 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io.
Buying and Selling DECOIN
