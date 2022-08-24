DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.0494 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $8.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0494 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00016468 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00013038 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,712,259 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars.

