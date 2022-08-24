DeFi Bids Price Hits $0.0030 (BID)

DeFi Bids (BID) traded down 65.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. DeFi Bids has a total market capitalization of $67,892.61 and $205.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded down 67.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,580.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003813 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00129035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00033574 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00076377 BTC.

DeFi Bids is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,393,291 coins and its circulating supply is 22,964,354 coins. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Bids using one of the exchanges listed above.

