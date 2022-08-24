DeGate Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,697.00 (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, DeGate has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One DeGate coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a market cap of $17.12 million and $9,697.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00766457 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016204 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,814,592 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames.

Buying and Selling DeGate

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

