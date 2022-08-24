Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Price Target to €54.00

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($71.43) to €54.00 ($55.10) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HelloFresh from €35.00 ($35.71) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €34.00 ($34.69) to €35.00 ($35.71) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €84.00 ($85.71) to €58.00 ($59.18) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €54.00 ($55.10) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Stock Down 5.2 %

HelloFresh stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.31. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.91.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.