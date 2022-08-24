dFuture (DFT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20,633.00

dFuture (DFT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. dFuture has a market cap of $104,142.16 and $20,633.00 worth of dFuture was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dFuture coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dFuture has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dFuture alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033156 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004751 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

dFuture Coin Profile

dFuture (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. dFuture’s total supply is 111,739,960 coins. dFuture’s official Twitter account is @dFuture_finance.

Buying and Selling dFuture

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dFuture directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dFuture should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dFuture using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dFuture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dFuture and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.