DGPayment Price Tops $0.0078 (DGP)

DGPayment (DGP) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last week, DGPayment has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. DGPayment has a market cap of $488,354.87 and $746,700.00 worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DGPayment coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00762715 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016161 BTC.

DGPayment Coin Profile

DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,607,815 coins. DGPayment’s official message board is dgpaytech.com/blog. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com.

Buying and Selling DGPayment

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DGPayment directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DGPayment should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DGPayment using one of the exchanges listed above.

