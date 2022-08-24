DGPayment Price Tops $0.0078 (DGP)

DGPayment (DGP) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last week, DGPayment has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. DGPayment has a market cap of $488,354.87 and $746,700.00 worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DGPayment coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002131 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00762715 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016161 BTC.
DGPayment Coin Profile
DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,607,815 coins. DGPayment’s official message board is dgpaytech.com/blog. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com.
