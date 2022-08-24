Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 143,117 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,075,990 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,117 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $258,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Verizon Communications by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,657 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 139,894 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,005 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 36,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 30,052 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $43.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,630,194. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $182.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.