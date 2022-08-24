Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 54,982 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,421,332 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 54,982 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Visa worth $315,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $207.53. 79,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,751,308. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

