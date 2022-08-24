DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.488 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has increased its dividend by an average of 99.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $11.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $111.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.60 and a 200-day moving average of $95.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKS. Stephens lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. OTR Global raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,915.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,542 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 218.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 8,343 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.